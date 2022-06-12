2 persons fall into MRT-3 tracks from flyover

A tarp covers the 2 bodies lying on the tracks of the MRT-3. Two persons reportedly fell from the flyover and onto the tracks. Police are investigating the incident. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Two persons fell into the MRT-3 tracks between the Magallanes and Taft stations of the railway on Sunday evening, the management of the railway said.

In a statement posted on the MRT-3 Facebook page, said at around 6:50 p.m., two unidentified persons reportedly fell inside MRT-3 premises from the flyover.

The MRT-3 management said train operations were halted as security personnel and medical professionals responded to the incident.

"No breakdowns on MRT-3 system have been reported," the statement said.

Train operations resumed around 7:26 p.m, but were limited to southbound trips.

The PNP is investigating the incident.

More details to follow.

