2 persons fall into MRT-3 tracks from flyover

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 12 2022 09:01 PM

A tarp covers the 2 bodies lying on the tracks of the MRT-3. Two persons reportedly fell from the flyover and onto the tracks. Police are investigating the incident. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
MANILA - Two persons fell into the MRT-3 tracks between the Magallanes and Taft stations of the railway on Sunday evening, the management of the railway said. 

In a statement posted on the MRT-3 Facebook page, said at around 6:50 p.m., two unidentified persons reportedly fell inside MRT-3 premises from the flyover. 

 

The MRT-3 management said train operations were halted as security personnel and medical professionals responded to the incident. 

"No breakdowns on MRT-3 system have been reported," the statement said.

Train operations resumed around 7:26 p.m, but were limited to southbound trips. 

The PNP is investigating the incident. 

More details to follow. 
 

