A tarp covers the 2 bodies lying on the tracks of the MRT-3. Two persons reportedly fell from the flyover and onto the tracks. Police are investigating the incident. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Two persons died after falling from a flyover and landing onto the tracks of the MRT-3 between the Magallanes and Taft stations early Sunday evening.

The incident forced the MRT-3 to suspend operations at around 6:37 p.m. as emergency personnel attended to the incident.

The lifeless bodies of the victims lay on the train’s tracks. Two helmets were also spotted near the bodies.

According to the initial investigation of the police, the two fatalities were on board a motorcycle.

Pasay PNP’s investigation found that the rider and his passenger came from the East and were headed West when they lost control as rains had made the road slippery.

Dondon De Juan, a motorcycle rider who witnessed the incident, estimated the victims were going at about 70 to 75 kph.

“Andun po sa pataas ng flyover, nagovertake sakin. Tas pag overtake gumewang. Iba na pakiramdam ko,” he recalled.

“Pagdating ko dito (Aurora Flyover), di nag-menor kaya pag tama sa railings, diretso po bagsak. Tapos malayo na inabot ng motor,” he added.

De Juan shared he stopped immediately to check on the victims.

“Tumigil. Tumingin ako. Na-shock ako sa nangyare dahil lumipad yung dalawa. Pag tingin ko no movement na dalawa. Saka parang tumama pa sa high voltage,” he explained.

The victims remain unidentified. Two helmets and several personal belongings were found near the bodies.

PNP-SOCO arrived at the scene shortly after to investigate the incident.

Pasay PNP is also currently still investigating the accident.

Due to the accident, MRT-3 was forced to temporarily cease its operations at around 6:37 pm.

MRT-3 Southbound operations meanwhile resumed at around 7:26 p.m.

The station’s Northbound operations, however, continued to be halted.

