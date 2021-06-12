Valenzuela City starts COVID-19 vaccinations of 50,000 workers

MANILA— Valenzuela City began inoculating its economic frontliners against COVID-19 on Saturday under its industry vaccination program.

“Right now we're opening 'yung industry vaccination site namin kung saan ang mga may appointment doon mga industriya na dito sa Valenzuela. Nag-appointment doon, hindi lang indibidwal kung di korporasyon, para sa manggagawa niya,” said Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian.



(Right now we're opening our industry vaccination site where those who have appointments are industries in Valenzuela. The corporations make the appointment for their employees.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Gatchalian said they target to vaccinate 50,000 of the city’s economic frontliners. So far, around 25,000 have already registered through companies.

“Sila 'yung lifeline ng industriya sa Valenzuela. Sila 'yung nag-ooperate ng mga makina, mga packaging machines para makatakbo ang ating mga pabrika,” he said.

(They are the industry lifeline in Valenzuela. They operate the machines to run the factories.)



Gatchalian said they designated separate vaccination sites for industry workers so that it would not disrupt the ongoing vaccination program for the first three priority sectors.

He said vaccinations of those in priority categories A1, A2 and A3 (health workers, seniors and people with comorbidities) are operating in 17 sites while the industry vaccination will operate in 2 sites.

“DIto sa Valenzuela, mga factories namin may mga 3,000 empleyado. Gusto namin nakahiwalay sila pero sabay-sabay na binabakunahan today,” he said.

(Here in Valenzuela our factories have 3,000 workers. We want to vaccinate them separately but simultaneously today.)



Under the industry vaccination program, the city is looking at 25 days, with 1,000 workers vaccinated per day, to finish inoculating the 25,000 workers who registered.

“By Wednesday, we will run 2 shifts already. Meron kaming after hours shift, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. para hindi maantala operations ng mga factories at kompanya. They can send their people to us, shifting,” he said.

(We have an after hours shift from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m so as not to disrupt the operations of factories and companies. They can send their people to us by shifting.)



The mayor said they got the assurance from the national government that it would replenish vaccines used in two weeks.