Vaccination procedure must improve as essential workers start getting shots- DOH

Economic frontliners line up inside the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Manila during the rollout of the Sputnik V vaccine for the A4 priority group on June 8, 2021. The city of Manila designated four malls within the city as vaccination sites and allotted 750 doses for each of the venues. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - There is a need to improve some processes in getting vaccinated as essential workers start securing their jabs against COVID-19, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

In a public press briefing, Vergeire said among points for improvement in vaccination is imposing a scheduling policy to avoid crowding.

"I think we can improve the process para hindi magkumpol-kumpol (to avoid crowding) at by schedule na lang, so I think these are the things we need to look at," Vergeire said in a public press briefing.

Another challenge is the supply, she said as more people express interest in getting vaccinated.

Long lines were seen around vaccination sites in Metro Manila as the government extended the national vaccination program to essential workers, or the A4 category last week.

But some LGUs outside Metro Manila have not started as they have not received sufficient supply to vaccinate people in higher categories.

According to government records, some 98 percent of vaccines have already been distributed. The remainder are buffer stocks in case vaccines run short, but Vergeire said these are "really very few."

"The overall challenge is the supplies. Kahit gaano natin gusto palawakin ang ating pagbabakuna, kung supplies po ay hindi pa stable, talagang may challenge po tayong lahat," Vergeire said.

(As much as we want to extend our vaccine drive, our supplies are not yet stable and definitely it's a challenge to all of us.

According to data, 6,314,548 vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been delivered.

Around 4,632,826 people have been vaccinated with the first dose while 1,681,722 have already been vaccinated with the complete two-dose regimen. This constitutes 2.9 percent of the target in attaining herd immunity.