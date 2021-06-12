PH reports 8,027 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 2 weeks

People pass by the Amadeo Coffee Culture and Heritage Mural Project in Amadeo, Cavite on June 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines posted 8,027 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in more than 2 weeks, pushing the country's cumulative total to over 1.3 million just as government further eased quarantine restrictions.

Of the country's 1,308,352 total confirmed cases, 60,341 or 4.6 percent are considered active infections, the latest bulletin from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

The ABS-CBN Data Analytics team said the day's cases is the highest since May 28 this year.

COVID-related deaths rose to 22,652 with 145 newly-reported fatalities.

The case fatality rate was at 1.73 percent, the highest since April 1, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

The health department said the day's deaths include 59 cases initially tagged as recovered.

Meanwhile, there were 8,940 more recuperations, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,225,359 or 93.7 percent of the running total.

Out of 52,959 individuals who underwent testing on Thursday, 13.1 percent were found to be carriers of the virus.

