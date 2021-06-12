Opposition coalition 1Sambayan to name 6 nominees for President, VP in 2022 elections

Key political and civil society personalities launch 1SAMBAYAN, a broad coalition of democratic forces, at the Makati Sports Club on March 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Opposition coalition 1Sambayan is expected to announce Saturday afternoon its six nominees for presidential and vice-presidential bets in the 2022 national elections.

Lawyer Howard Calleja, one of the coalition’s co-convenors, said the group has come up with a list of nominees out of the many names given to them for the two top posts.

“By 2 o’ clock this afternoon ire-release namin 'yung anim na aming mga pangalan na possible candidates or nominees for the position of president and vice president,” said Calleja in an interview on Omaga-Diaz Reports on TeleRadyo Saturday.

(By 2 p.m. we will release the names of our possible candidates or nominees for the position of president and vice president.)

The coalition trusts its possible nominees in next year's elections would set aside their personal interests as the group seeks to field only one candidate for president and vice-president, he said.

“Nakausap na namin at slla ay sumasang-ayon sa prisipyo na kailangang magkaisa-isa, kailangan isa lang ang kandidato sa presidente at bise presidente at sila’y sumasama at nakikilahok sa proseso at magrerespeto sa kung ano man ang resulta ng proseso po,” said Calleja.

(We already talked to them and they have agreed to the principle to unite, to only field one candidate for president and vice president and they participated in the process and would respect whatever is the outcome of the process.)

The coalition earlier met with Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sen. Grace Poe, and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV. The group is also considering Senator Nancy Binay as its possible presidential nominee.

Calleja said they already have 40 member coalitions and organizations within their group and is still growing, with up to 4 million members.

1Sambayan launched in March led by key political figures and former senior government officials, including former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, and former foreign affairs chief Albert del Rosario.



