LOOK: DPWH opens Kalayaan Bridge on Independence Day

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) opened the Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge in time for the country's celebration of the 123rd Independence Day on Saturday.

The bridge connecting Lawton Ave. in Makati City and Sta. Monica St. in Pasig City and constructed over Pasig River is called Kalayaan Bridge.

“With the opening of this bridge, DPWH is a few steps closer into completing the entire BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project that will reduce travel time between Bonifacio Global City and Pasig City/Mandaluyong City to only 12 minutes," DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said in a statement.

DPWH Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, in-charge of DPWH UPMO Operations, said the 1.367-kilometer BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project will traverse Lawton Avenue to the entrance of Bonifacio Global City.

The viaduct traversing Lawton Avenue up to the entrance of BGC is targeted for completion by the last quarter of 2021.

When fully completed, the bridge and road project can accommodate, as much as 20 percent of the traffic volume of EDSA and C-5 Road.

