Filipino diplomat in NY accosted by man in hate crime incident on subway

A ranking female officer of the Philippine Consulate General in New York experienced verbal harassment on her way to work Friday morning.

Consul General Elmer Cato told ABS-CBN News that a Filipina diplomat who was on board an uptown D train towards the consulate was verbally attacked by an unknown man without provocation.



The victim declined to be identified or interviewed at this time.

"So our colleague reported that as soon as she stepped on the train she was accosted by an individual who started asking her 'Where did you come from? Where’d you come from?' And then the he said 'you should go back to your country.' He said the F-word and then he said 'all you should die'," Cato said.

Cato said she is the 13th Filipino national who has reported race-based harassment that targeted members of the Filipino community in New York City.

"She was shaken ano, sino ba naman ang hindi matatakot, na nandun ka... She's female and then you have this man who's, you know, harassing her so and she's fully aware of what has happened to some of our kababayans and others while on the subway. She was shaken but she was OK by the time I was able to talk to her, we reported the incident to the New York Police department, sa anti-Asian hate crime desk nila," he said.

Just a few days ago, a 52-year old Filipino man who declined to be named was brutally beaten on a subway station without any provocation.

Cato said the Philippine Consulate General in New York is really perturbed by the surge in race-based violence that has been taking place.

"So we again request the assistance of authorities here in NYC to ensure that members of the Filipino community, members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community would feel safer while they are out there. We have been made aware that the 40% of homeless individuals here in NYC have mental health issues and we hope that authorities in New York would take the necessary measures to address this concern as most if not all incidents of Asian hate crimes involve individuals with mental health issues," he said.

Members of the Filipino-American community, including undocumented Pinoys, are encouraged by the Consul General to report hate incidents or hate crimes to the Consulate after reporting to the police.

"We would like to reiterate our appeal to our kababayan here in New York City and in surrounding areas na when they encounter situations like this, whether they are victims or witnesses, tumawag kaagad sa 911 and to call the consulate as well, especially sa mga kababayan natin na undocumented," said Cato.

"Huwag sila matakot tutulungan sila. Alam natin na hesitant sila dahil nga sa undocumented status nila and of course we cannot blame them if they think that if they report baka i-report sila ng NYPD sa immigration authorities saka ma-deport sila. We're here to assist kababayan," he said.

