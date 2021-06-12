Duterte greets Putin on Russia Day, cites countries’ ‘strong relations’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin in celebration of Russia Day, which coincides with the Philippine Independence Day.

"On this day of national unity and celebration, let me convey the Filipino people's best wishes for the continued success and prosperity of your great nation," Duterte said in his statement.

"This year, the Philippines and Russia mark 45 years of warm and fruitful ties. It was my great pleasure to have commemorated this special milestone with Your Excellency on the 2nd of June."

He also promised enhanced bilateral relations with Moscow, especially in efforts to curb the coronavirus.

"I am confident that our strong relations will continue to thrive in the years ahead as we deepen cooperation in more areas of mutual interest, including in our common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Duterte said.

The two leaders had a conversation last June 2 months after their tele-summit in April.

They discussed their governments' "defense and security cooperation," besides their cooperation "in the fight against COVID-19."

