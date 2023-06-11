Travelers line up at airline counters to process their travel documents at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on June 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Meralco has confirmed Sunday that the power outage last June 9 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 was caused by unattended electrical equipment.

MServ, a subsidiary of Meralco, was conducting testing activities in the presence of Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) at NAIA Terminal 3's electrical facilities, according to a statement by Meralco.

"According to an incident report submitted to airport authorities, an MServ personnel accidentally left grounding conductors attached to an electrical equipment during a testing activity, which triggered an electrical fault at 12:50 p.m. that subsequently caused the power interruption of NAIA Terminal 3's facilities on June 9," the statement read.

"The affected facilities were immediately isolated, and power was restored at 1:29 p.m of the same day," it added.

Meralco has since apologized for the power interruption and assured MIAA, the Department of Transportation, and the public that "measures are being undertaken to prevent similar incidents from happening again."

Several flights were delayed and long lines at the immigration were apparent last June 9, Friday, after the said power interruption.