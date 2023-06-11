Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Chedeng. PAGASA.

MANILA - Typhoon Chedeng has weakened into a severe tropical storm as it moves further away from the Philippine area of responsibility, the state weather bureau said Sunday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Chedeng was last located 1,210 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 135 kph.

It is moving north northeast at 25 kph, and is expected to accelerate and exit PAR on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or habagat is currently affecting Luzon and Visayas.

It will bring monsoon rains over the Ilocos region, Zambales and Bataan, while Metro Manila, Abra, Benguet, the rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro and Northern Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.