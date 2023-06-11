MANILA — Typhoon Chedeng is veering away from the Philippine landmass as it continued to weaken, PAGASA said Sunday.

In its latest bulletin issued 5 a.m., the state weather bureau said Chedeng may leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

Chedeng will continue to weaken in the coming days and may be downgraded into a severe tropical storm between Sunday and Monday.

The typhoon is not expected to bring heavy rainfall directly to any part of the Philippines, PAGASA said.

However, Chedeng will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), bringing monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next 3 days.

While Chedeng's pull on the southwest monsoon is expected to decrease as it moves away from the country, the formation of a frontal system north of extreme northern Luzon will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon from Tuesday onwards, PAGASA said.

No tropical cyclone wind signals are raised in any part of the country. But Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Ilocos Region, and other parts of Luzon and Western Visayas will experience gusts brought by habagat.

"Gusty conditions will still continue over most of Luzon from Tuesday onwards as the southwest monsoon continues to be mainly enhanced by another weather system," the state weather bureau added.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, PAGASA last located the center of Typhoon Chedeng at 990 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum winds of 130 kilometers per hour near the center and 160 kph gusts.

It was moving north-northwestward at 20 kph.

