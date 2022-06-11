Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo addresses supporters during a hanksgiving program at the Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City on May 13, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo urged Philippine Science High School (Pisay) graduates to continue their pursuit of truth beyond the four walls of the classroom as they attended on Saturday the school's first face-to-face commencement exercises since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The graduates, which she described as the "pandemic batch" after spending two years adjusting and adapting to the distance-learning setup, have the responsibility to stand up for what is right and stand for the truth, as misinformation continues to thrive, Robredo said, citing misinformation concerning COVID-19 vaccines.

"Nakikita natin ito hindi lang sa politika o kasaysayan pero pati sa agham may mga nagasasbaing hindi bilog ang mundo o hindi gumagana ang bakuna. May mga nagdududa pa rin sa matinding peligro dala ng pagbabagong klima. Sa harap ng kontekstong ito, asahan ninyo na ang mga sitwasyon kung saan para bang nalilbutan kayo ng ingay na sa kabila ng katotohanang hawak, iginigiit ninyo ay tatanggihan pa rin ang pakikinig niyo," Robredo said.

Later on in the speech, she urged the graduates to immerse themselves in pursuit of the truth.

"Ang tungkulin ninyo ay ipaglaban ang makatuwiran dahil sinanay kayo sa mataas na antas na pagkamulat. Tungkulin niyo tumindig, tumawid sa kapwa at ipadama sa kanila may iisang katotohanan tayong pinagsasaluhan. Kung may mali, kung may hindi makatuwiran. Kayo ang inaasahang makakakita at mangunguna sa pagtutuwid nito. Ganito maisasadiwa ang core values ng Pisay - excellence integrity and service to the nation," she added.

Fighting misinformation was one of Robredo's key campaigns during her failed presidential bid.

Robredo lauded the grit of this year's batch of graduates, who she said had to quickly transition to the new normal brought upon by the pandemic, and adapt to the added pressure of studying in Pisay.

"Angat sa karamihan ang mga inaral ninyo higit sa karaniwan ang workload niyo at matindi ang pressure na patunayang karapat dapat kayo sa karangalang maging scholar ng bayan. Tapos dumagdag pa ang pandemya. Ang tiyaga, disiplina at talas ng isip kinailangan pang i-level up dahil sa distance learning," Robredo said.

In talking about truth and service to the country, Robredo recognized the school's alumna, particularly its graduates whose names were etched in the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, a memorial dedicated to activists and martyrs who died during the martial law regime of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., father of incoming President 'Bongbong' Marcos.

"Kabilang sila sa tumupad sa tungkulin na gamitin ang natutunan para sa ikabubuti ng mundo. Ito ang panawagan na ang kakayahang itutok sa kapakanan ng kapwa lalo na sa kapwa Pilipino," Robredo said.

Some of the school's scholars and former faculty previously endorsed Robredo when she lost the presidential campaign last May, citing her track record in public service.

RELATED VIDEO: