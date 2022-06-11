QC COVID-19 'yellow status' only for 'internal' use, says LGU

People take photos of themselves at the Quezon Memorial Circle. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

QC under Alert Level 1 anew

MANILA - The Quezon City local government said the "yellow status" imposed in the city is based on its recently implemented early warning system.

In a virtual press conference Saturday evening, City Epidemiology Service Unit head Dr. Rolly Cruz said the warning system is still in its pilot stage, and is intended analyze the city's COVID-19 trends.

He said the alert status is for internal reports "and not for public consumption."

"We did the early warning system to make sure na we make an analysis sa decision makers. Pina-pilot namin ang sistema na ito at during presentation. Sinabi namin na on pilot stage. Hindi siya dapat ma-confuse sa alert level ng national government ng IATF at kung maaari internal monitoring system na muna ito," Cruz said.

Quezon City's COVID-19 warning system is divided into three categories: white status, yellow status, and red status, which will be determined by hitting three of four parameters (growth rate, average daily attack rate, 7-day moving average, reproduction number.)

Under white status, growth rate of COVID-19 cases should range from less than one to 0 percent; the average daily attack rate is less than one percent; the daily positivity rate and 7-day moving average is less than 3 percent; and the reproduction number is less than one percent.

Yellow status is raised when the growth rate of COVID-19 cases ranges from 1 to 49 percent; the average daily attack rate ranges from 1 to 5, the daily positivity rate ranges from 3 percent to 5 percent and the reproduction number ranges from 1 to 4.

When the growth rate reaches 50 percent or more, ADAR and daily positivity rate and 7-day average greater than 5 percent, and the reproduction number is 5 and above, the city will be placed under red status.

To determine the color-coded status, the COVID-19 metrics must hit three or more parameters.

When local officials implemented the system, the city was still under "white status" and the "yellow status" was imposed Friday, after seeing that the current trends in COVID-19 cases satisfies the parameters set by the local government.

"The last two weeks nakita namin ang paggalaw ng indicators sa upper trend so nilagay namin siya sa yellow status. Three of the four data indicators ay nasatisfy niya ang range ng data doon. Ibig sabihin tumaas ang kaso, positivity rate at attack rate tumaas," Cruz said.

OCTA Research earlier noted that on average, the city tallied 14 new cases this week, compared to 12 cases the previous week, recording a slight increase in positivity rate at 1.8 percent, from 1.7 percent the previous week.

In a statement, the local government said the city remained at Alert Level 1, and with a low-risk classification status, urged its residents to follow the Inter-Agency Task Force's guidelines, as the color-coded alert system was intended for "internal reporting" purposes.

"Hintayin at sundin ang opisyal na COVID-19 alert level at guidelines na manggagaling mula sa Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases o IATF," they said.

Cruz earlier confirmed the presence of the "yellow status" in the city, as they logged an uptick in cases in which he factored in non-compliance with pandemic safety protocols, but noted that the increase in cases was "not really that aggressive" compared to other surges.

Cruz earlier said they were already preparing their testing sites and hospital beds in anticipation of another surge, as data shows an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.