MANILA — Authorities seized more than P600,000 worth of shabu in an anti-illegal drug operation in Parañaque City on Friday.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Parañaque City launched the operation at 4:30 a.m. in Tramo 1, Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.

A tricycle driver was arrested, and a total of 95 grams of shabu was confiscated from him.

The suspect was identified as alias Nognog, 42 years old.

"Member po ito ng illegal drugs group, kung saan 'yung lider po nito ay naaresto natin last January 2022 sa buy-bust operation din," said PCol. Maximo F. Sebastian Jr., the city's chief of police.

"Meron pa po tayong fina-follow up na miyembro ng grupo na ito kung saan involved ito sa series of robbery tska sa pagbebenta ng iligal na droga," he added.

Violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Art. II of R.A. 9165 will be filed against the arrested suspect, who is temporarily detained at the Parañaque City Police Station Custodial Facility.

