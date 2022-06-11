Pinoy musicians, nagpamalas ng husay sa The Netherlands

THE HAGUE - Pambihirang husay at brilyo ng Filipino musicians ang namalas sa isang pagtitipon sa The Netherlands kamakailan.

Standing ovation ang mga bisita kabilang ang ilang miyembro ng diplomatic corps sa The Netherlands, sa piano recital ng Fil-Am na si Dr. Victor Santiago Asuncion at performance ng Pinoy cellist na si Mikko Pablo.

Tila hine-hele ang mga nakikinig sa emosyonal na pagtipa ng piano ni Dr. Victor Santiago Asuncion. Handog ang world class na piano recital para sa piling miyembro ng diplomatic corps at bisita mula sa Dutch at Filipino community.

Sinimulan nito ang repertoire sa pagtugtog ng classics gaya ng German composition na “Six variations on Mein Junges Leben Hat Ein End.”

Sinundan ito ng popular na awitin gaya ng “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Embraceable You” at tatlong Chopin compositions.

Sinamahan siya ni Belgium-based Pinoy cellist na si Mikko Pablo sa pagtugtog ng Filipino classics tulad ng “Ang Larawan,” “Romance,” “Ano Kaya ang Kapalaran?” at “Usahay.”

Matapos ang halos isang oras na pagtatanghal, standing ovation at palakpakan ang mga nanuod.

Kabilang sa high-profile audience ang mga ambassador ng ASEAN countries, Iran, Bangladesh at outgoing Dutch ambassador to the Philippines Saskia de Lang at incoming ambassador Marielle Geraedts.

“It was really fantastic, Dr. Asuncion told me that he is going to tour the Philippines. When I am in Manila, I am sure to watch his performance.” pahayag ni Ambassador Marielle Geraedts, incoming Netherlands ambassador to the Philippines.

“It is a showcase of Filipino musicality. I really enjoyed how the two musicians, the pianist, and the cellist, and how much they were into the music, they were having fun,” sabi ni outgoing Netherlands ambassador to the Philippines, Saskia de Lang.

Dagdag pa ng diplomat: “It reminds me of how much the Filipinos live with music as part of their everyday lives. Filipinos love music and they sing very well.”

Founder, artistic and Board of Director ng Fil-Am Music Foundation sa Chicago, Illinois si Dr. Asuncion. Nagtapos siya ng post-doctorate in Musical Arts sa University of Maryland sa Amerika. Nagtanghal na siya kasama ang mga kilalang pianists sa Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Turkey, US, Belgium, at Pilipinas.

Si Mikko Pablo naman ay nagtapos sa Royal Conservatory of Antwerp sa Belgium.

“Incredibly special. First of all, performing in front of a live audience is already a blessing because of COVID,” sabi ni Asuncion.

“It is such an honor a very emotional afternoon, especially since we played Filipino music. It’s been 12 years since I’ve lived in the Philippines but I grew up there. So every time I play Filipino music, I feel like I’m back home,” sabi ni Pablo.

Sinorpresa rin ni Ambassador Eduardo Malaya ang audience sa pagtugtog ng Lupang Hinirang at Dutch National anthem na Het Wilhelmus, gamit ang piano, kasama si Mary Ann Morales.

“This recital is in fact the coming-out party for this embassy because we just underwent a renovation,” saad ni Hon. J. Eduardo Malaya, Philippine ambassador to The Netherlands.

Ang pagtatanghal ay hatid din ng Knights of Rizal-The Hague chapter United Filipino-Dutch association at ginanap na kagagawang Kalayaan Hall ng Philippine Embassy.

Ang piano recital ay sinundan naman ng Philippine Independence day reception para sa Filipino community, kung saan tampok ang pagkain at palarong Pinoy at pagtatanghal ng ilang artists.

