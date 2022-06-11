People visit dolomite beach ahead of reopening

MANILA -- A day before the reopening of the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach on Sunday, June 12, people pass by the area to take snaps and selfies.

They say they are excited to visit the 500-meter "white sand beach," which is a project of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

TINGNAN: Puspusan na ang paghahanda sa Manila Bay Walk Dolomite Beach na inaasahang muling magbubukas sa publiko sa June 12. | via @RayaCapulong pic.twitter.com/Vc6Cod62bi — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 10, 2022

Some even brought their children and family members with them.

The P389-million artificial beach was closed for the second phase of rehabilitation in which an additional P265-million budget was allocated to the project.

The DENR said that the dolomite beach will be opened to the public again on June 12, coinciding with the celebration of Independence Day and before President Rodrigo Dutere's term ends.

When the dolomite beach first opened to the public in September last year, it was hounded by controversies as several environmental groups and experts raised concerns about the supposed dangers of crushed dolomite on the environment.

The DENR maintained that the dolomite sand used for the man-made beach was safe.

