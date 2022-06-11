Aklat ng Pinoy educator sa Dubai, No.1 management book sa Amazon

DUBAI - Malaki ang naging epekto ng pandemya hindi lang sa buhay ng mga tao kundi pati rin sa mga negosyo at trabaho at nagdulot ng pagkaantala sa operasyon ng libo-libong kumpanya sa buong mundo.

Kaya samu’t saring paraan ang patuloy na sinusubukan para labanan ang krisis. Pero ayon kay Dr. Rommel Sergio, kilalang professor at author, ang mga ganitong hamon o “disruption” ay may positibong dulot.

“Disruption definitely is perceived by many instantaneously as a negative thing. But if you would see, there’s always an advantage when you talk about challenges,” paliwanag ni Dr. Rommel Pilapil Sergio, may-akda ng “Management cases: Thriving Organizations in the New Normal” at Professor ng Canadian University Dubai.

Ito rin ang tugon ng Human Resource (HR) experts tulad ni Joy Distor.

“Yung disruption dapat in-accept siya para makita mo kung ano yun kailangan mo. Kasi kapag yung disruption ay hindi mo siya ginamit as part of your challenge, you will not be able to move forward. It’s a challenge wherein you can use as stairs; a next level of understanding,” sabi ni Joy Distor, President, FilHR Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Sa aklat na “Management cases: Thriving Organizations in the New Normal” ni Dr. Sergio, sinabi niyang bagama’t matinding dagok ang hinarap ng bawat kumpanya dulot ng COVID-19 pandemic, marami namang nakapagbalangkas na paraan para ito ay malampasan.

“This is what is highlighted in the book as well. The challenges during the pandemic were hyped, but organizations were able to redesign their systems, 360 degrees change, innovations, and sustainability are all covered in the book,” dagdag ni Dr.Sergio.

Sinang-ayunan din ito ng Canadian University of Dubai.

“The book addresses issues of the COVID and the post-COVID era for the management. The issues of today, the issues that humanity has faced and how do we come out of this, what did we learn out of this pandemic and how will we grow in terms of society, terms business so that we can manage efficiently,” sabi ni Dr. Karim Chelli, President & Vice-Chancellor, Canadian University Dubai.

Ang matagumpay na paglulunsad ng aklat ni Sergio kamakailan ay nasundan pa ng pagiging Number 1 nito sa management books list ng Amazon, ang higanteng US-based e-commerce retailer na may humigit kumulang na 30 milyong book titles na mabibili sa kanilang online platform.

Para sa HR practitioners, ang real-life cases na nakapaloob sa aklat ay makakatulong na mapabuti ang kanilang organisasyon.

“Definitely all of those experiences na makikita natin sa libro na mga binanggit which are actual management cases would give us an opportunity wherein pwede natin i-adopt, pwede natin gamitin or maari natin tingnan as magandang pamamaraan kung paano sila nag-succeed,” sabi ni Distor. Dagdag ni Dr. Sergio.

Hindi lang mga kumpanya at eskuwelahan ang maaring makinabang sa kanyang aklat kundi kapupulutan din ito ng aral ng mga indibiduwal lalo na sa mga isyung kinapapalooban ng mental health.

“There is a very big takeaway on who’ll be reading the book when you’re engulfed by darkness, There’s always a way for you to see the light that’s at the personal level. In the organizational level, there’s always this urge to create something new, something beneficial to the workspace,” diin ni Dr. Sergio.

