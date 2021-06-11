SC rebuffs criticism, says not 'detached' from reality

Staff members prepare tons of vegetables donated by justices of the Supreme Court on Padre Faura Street in Manila on June 10, 2021. The 18 tons of vegetables purchased with personal donations from the justices will be distributed to various community pantries. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Supreme Court on Friday refuted criticism that it was disconnected from reality following recent decisions, citing how its recent donation to community pantries "says a lot."

"I don't think the Supreme Court or the members are detached. The fact that they've undertaken this, to celebrate our anniversary, they've undertaken to purchase or to distribute almost 18 tons of vegetables says a lot," the high court's spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka told ANC's "Rundown."

"It says that our magistrates, our justices are aware of the conditions of our people. They are aware that people need help and that will be reflective not only of what they have done yesterday but I'm pretty sure, and I’m speaking for myself this time, they will do so in their decisions," he added.

To commemorate its 120th anniversary dubbed “Pagkalinga sa Kapwa," magistrates donated 18 tons of assorted vegetables to 16 community pantries in Metro Manila.

Hosaka reiterated that the high court would always be "conservative, deliberate and reflective in its decisions."

"The role of the Supreme Court is to settle controversies and naturally, you will have a winning party. You will have a losing party. We really can't in any way make everybody happy," he said.

"We can't make our decisions acceptable to everybody because there is a losing party. Nonetheless, they are guided by the basic principles that their decisions should be based on law, on the Constitution and past decisions of Supreme Court, and by the facts of the case," he added.

Hosaka also stressed that the Supreme Court is bigger than its members and would always perform its duties.

"It has survived a World War, a Japanese occupation, a martial law, a revolution and now a pandemic. It's an institution. Its' bigger than any of its members and it will be always be there to function, to perform its duties in our society like it has done so in the past 120 years," he said.