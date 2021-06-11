Quezon City gov't apologizes for crash of vaccine scheduling app eZConsult

MANILA - The Quezon City local government on Friday apologized after residents were unable to register and schedule their COVID-19 vaccination through the eZConsult app.

"We sincerely apologize for the failure of the eZConsult website to deal with the surge of registration and booking for COVID-19 vaccination yesterday, and for the tremendous inconvenience this has caused you," the QC LGU said in a statement.

According to the city government, its third-party partner Zuellig, which manages the eZConsult app, said that their server was "overwhelmed" by heavy traffic of registrants, most of whom are A4 priority group members such as economic and government frontliners.

The national government earlier announced that those under the A4 classification can now make an appointment for their vaccination.

"We were later told that eZConsult’s system could not handle this volume of concurrent users," the QC LGU said.

The city government, meanwhile, is evaluating Zuellig's capability to operate the app.

"We are also studying other options to facilitate the online registration and booking of priority sectors, aside from barangay-assisted booking which our QCitizens can also consider, as well as company/agency-assisted booking, which is a mode exclusive to A4s," it said.

After crashing until the end of the day, the app on early Friday commenced with the registration and booking.

