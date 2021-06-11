COVID-19 bed occupancy at PGH eases

The facade of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on May 5, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The occupancy rate at the Philippine General Hospital, the country's largest COVID-19 referral hospital, has begun to ease with just nearly half of its beds occupied, its spokesperson said Friday.

Dr. Jonas Del Rosario, in an interview with Teleradyo, said 122 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted at the PGH.

"Sa COVID ward natin na (in our COVID ward that is) 250-bed capacity, we only have 122 confirmed COVID [patients] right now admitted. So, less than 50 percent, which is good," he said.

Del Rosario also said occupancy of ICU beds for coronavirus patients have also decreased.

"Sa ICU beds namin, mga (in our ICU beds, it's) 70 percent occupancy. Dati kasi, laging puno 'yan at sumosobra pa, umaapaw (Before, it was always full and even overran [with patients)," he said.

The PGH spokesperson said COVID-19 patients wouldn't have to wait for too long to get admitted.

"Usually, madali na ngayon. Dati may waiting talaga at may waiting list," he said.

(Usually, it's easy now. Before, there's a waiting time and waiting list.)

Del Rosario also bared that 20 percent of health care workers at the PGH were fully vaccinated. The remaining 80 percent are now receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines, mostly from AstraZeneca.

Coronavirus infections have declined in Metro Manila in the past weeks. In April, it logged about 10,000 cases daily following a surge due to the presence of COVID-19 variants.