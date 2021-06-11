Davao del Norte reverts to GCQ amid 'alarming' COVID-19 spike

MANILA - Davao del Norte returns to a stricter quarantine measure to address the "alarming rise" of COVID-19 infections, the provincial government has said.

In an executive order released Thursday, Davao del Norte is placed under general community quarantine from June 10 to June 30.

"To mitigate the worsening COVID-19 scenario in the province, there is a need to strengthen the preventive measures appropriate to the present COVID-19 scenario of the province by reclassifying the province under GCQ through this executive order,” the order read.

The province was under modified general community quarantine, the loosest of 4 lockdown levels.

Under GCQ, wearing of face shield and face mask is required in all public places. Movement shall be limited to accessing essential goods and services from permitted establishments.

Non-essential and leisure travel are also prohibited. All forms of gatherings are prohibited, except when they are permitted by the city or municipal inter-agency task force. Such gathering is allowed up to 30 percent only of the seating capacity.

The EO also stated that religious gatherings shall be allowed only up to 30 percent of the venue capacity. Other religious services such as weddings, baptisms and blessings will not be allowed under GCQ.

The Davao del Norte LGU also imposed curfew hours from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. while purchase of liquors and alcoholic drinks is only allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Liquor consumption is strictly prohibited in public places.

As of June 10, Davao del Norte has logged 6,017 COVID-19 cases, with 1,296 active cases. It recorded 110 new cases on Thursday.

