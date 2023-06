DUBAI - Senator Raffy Tulfo, Undersecretary for Welfare and Foreign Employment of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Hans Leo Cacdac, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnell Ignacio and Philippine Labour Attache John Rio of the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Dubai have graced the OFW Night, Migrant Workers Day and Pre-Independence Day celebration at the MWO Dubai.