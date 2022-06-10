Still no monkeypox case in PH, says health dept

MANILA - There is still no confirmed case of monkeypox in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Friday.

The health agency's epidemiology bureau has sent 6 samples of probable monkeypox cases for genome sequencing that turned out to be negative for the disease, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"We've started our surveillance long before, nung nagumpisa tayong magkaroon ng monkeypox in other countries (when other countries started to have monkeypox cases)," she told reporters.

"Ito lahat ay nagbigay ng negatibong na result. There is still no confirmed monkeypox case here in the country."

(All of these yielded a negative result.)

The DOH earlier said it was ready to identify and contain monkeypox cases, and was looking into procuring a vaccine and antivirals against the disease.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MONKEYPOX

The disease is caused by the monkeypox virus, which is transmitted with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding, according to the World Health Organization.

It has an incubation period of 6 to 13 days but can range from 5-21 days

Symptoms include unexplained acute rash and one or more of the ff:

Headache

Acute onset of fever (>38.5oC)

Lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes)

Myalgia (muscle and body aches)

Back pain

Asthenia (profound weakness)

Countries where monkeypox has been recorded (as of May 21):

Australia. Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, USA

Vaccination against smallpox may prevent the spread of the disease, which is actually self-limiting but may be severe in some individuals, such as children, pregnant women or persons with immune suppression.

RELATED VIDEO