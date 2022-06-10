MANILA (UPDATE) - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with 5 European envoys on Friday as he continued to prepare for taking office by the end of the month.

The diplomats who went to Marcos' headquarters in Mandaluyong for courtesy visits include the following.

United Nations Representative Ambassador Gustavo Gonzales

Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg of Sweden

Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown

Irish Ambassador William Carlos

Swiss Ambassador Alain Gaschen

Marcos and envoys discussed peace and transition in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), climate change, and human rights.

"We emphasized the importance of sustaining peace particularly in BARMM," Gonzalez said in a press conference. "President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed its engagement, commitment, to make sure that peace... [is] ensured."

"At the same time, he recognized the importance in investing in peace to get a full recovery from the COVID-19 and build development," he added.

Sweden's Thunborg said she hoped "to see a continued strong commitment to the peace process in Mindanao."

"It's important for us all. National crisis or national conflicts are always global in nature... so we have to resolve them together," she said.

Marcos also "discussed about the impact of natural disaster," Gonzalez said, noting that the Philippines is the fourth most at risk from climate change.

"He (Marcos) has a quite in-depth understanding of what is climate resilience, the importance of getting the Philippines as role model in terms of green economy, climate resilient economy," Gonzalez said.

"He even shared his understanding of the impact of the super typhoons and his plans in addressing natural disasters."

The meetings with the European envoys are the latest in a series of traditional courtesy visits to newly-elected presidents.

Earlier this week, the US Deputy Secretary of State and diplomats from Germany, Italy, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also paid courtesy visits to Marcos.