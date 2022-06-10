Watch more News on iWantTFC

After many stops and starts, a long-awaited Filipino community center in Vancouver may finally become a reality.

Filipino Canadian lawmaker Mable Elmore revealed the building of a Filipino cultural center will be announced in time for the 124th anniversary of the Philippine Independence Day on June 12.

Elmore, who was at the flag-raising event that kicked off the Filipino Heritage Month in Vancouver, said the city is partnering with property development company PortLiving which is owned by Filipino Canadian Macario Tobi Reyes.

"Mabuhay House Society will make the announcement that they’re moving forward with plans to build a Filipino cultural center which I think is really needed by the community and to really address the needs of artists and also second-generation need to connect with their Filipino heritage and culture," Elmore said.

According to Consul General Maria Andrelita Austria, having their own community center is a long-cherished dream of Filipinos in Vancouver.

"Smaller communities have their own center so this will be a very visible reminder and recognition that we are here and we matter," Austria asserted.

While kababayans in Victoria, British Columbia have their own bayanihan center, the almost 160,000 Filipinos in Greater Vancouver do not have a place for their events.

"The Filipino community is so well established in Vancouver and across the region. It just makes sense that there should be something specific for the community," Vancouver Councilor Colleen Hardwick pointed out.

Community leaders are excited about having their own gathering place in Vancouver.

"It’s about time," Joel Castillo, President of the United Filipino Canadian Associations of BC, insisted. "If there is somebody, we can not just draw a lot of drawings, but if it will materialize, then it’s just but the right thing and the right time to have it, our own."

Member of Parliament Don Davies, who attended the event, also recognized the contribution of Filipino healthcare workers and vowed to push parliament to act on the credential-recognition of foreign-trained nurses.

"Our healthcare system is in crisis, and it’s never been fair to immigrants who come here [in Canada] and who are unable to make use of their skills and training. This hurts them individually but also hurts our society and economy," Davies stressed.

Austria added, "when no one showed up at healthcare, at food service, we were there, and I think this year, it is properly being recognized in so many ways including through the many activities this June."

Filipino organizations in Vancouver are also getting their Filipiniana attire ready for the many events lined up this June to celebrate the Filipino Heritage Month.