QUEZON CITY — NBN-ZTE whistleblower Jun Lozada and his brother on Friday were transferred to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) detention center after the former's commitment order was released.

Lozada said he carries no ill will against anyone and that he has no regrets. If anything, he said, he feels bad that his brother was also convicted. He wants to thank everyone who has supported him.

"Magpapaalam na po ako sa inyo. At sana ituloy n'yo 'yung pagdarasal sa amin, pananalangin at sana magkita tayo muli... Magpapaalam na ako sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta sa akin," he told reporters.

(I'm saying goodbye to everyone. I hope you continue to pray for us, and I hope we'll see each other again. Goodbye to all my supporters.)

The Lozadas tested negative in their RT-PCR test.

They also underwent a medical examination in the NBI before their transfer of custody to the NBP.

The brothers will serve their sentence of imprisonment of 6 years and one month and maximum imprisonment of 10 years and one day in the NBP.

According to the Bureau of Corrections, the Lozadas may apply for Good Conduct and Time Allowance to shorten their prison time.

Lozada earlier surrendered to authorities after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction in a graft case that also involved his brother.

The graft case centered on Lozada’s awarding to his brother of a leasehold right of some 6.599 hectares of public land, as president and chief executive officer of the state-owned Philippine Forest Corporation (PhilForest) in 2007.

Lozada earlier said he believed that the SC ruling had something to do with his exposè on the National Broadband Network (NBN) deal with ZTE.

