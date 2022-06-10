UP Professor Clarita Carlos during the Busina Media Forum in Quezon City on February 4, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Incoming National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos said Friday she does not want government to hold peace negotiations with communist rebels but called for their inclusion.

Peace and order councils, however, must be retained because "they work," Carlos said.

"Tama na yang peace talks na yan. We’re done with peace talks. We have agreement on certain things. Let's proceed with that. Alam na natin what to do. Let’s just invite them to be part [of the] change, wag natin sila i-exclude," she told ANC's Headstart.

(We're finished with peace talks. We’re done with peace talks. We have agreement on certain things. Let's proceed with that. We know what to do let’s just invite them to be part in change, let's not exclude them.)

"Include them, include mo sila sa pagimplement nito on the ground. Di naman pwede sila reklamo na lang nang reklamo, tumatakbo sa kalye. Yung energy niyo sa kalye pwede ba magtulungan na lang tayo na ayusin on the ground ang mga kailangan ayusin."

(Include them in implementing these on the ground. It won't do if they're just protesting and running on the streets. Their energy on the streets should be used to help what needs to be addressed on the ground.)

Carlos, who said she was against red-tagging, said she would retain the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

"If we have success ituloy mo siya, 'pag failure wag mong ituloy," she said.

(If we have success with it, continue it, if it's a failure, stop it.)

The retired political science professor from the University of the Philippines (UP) said she has yet to form her team and yet to talk to her predecessor Hermogenes Esperon.

"NSA Esperon has not talked to me nor has not sent a signal that I will be briefed so I’m blind. Until I know the structure of this office I can't say anything yet. I don’t like to move when I don't know," she said.