From cultural performances by festive dancers from Cebu to the Filipino street food vendors of 'So Sarap NYC,' Filipinos on the US east coast were back on the streets of New York City to celebrate the 124th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence from Spain on June 12, 1898. The commemoration came after two years of virtual celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



"Over 120 contingents, parading down Madison Ave, showing off their best costumes, their best dance moves, that really portray the Philippine culture... the beautiful Philippine culture that we have," Nora Galleros, president of the Philippine Independence Day Council, Inc., noted.

For his part, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the U.N. Enrique A. Manalo said they were celebrating "the spirit of the Filipino People, saka yung determination to succeed and also to express our brotherhood and the strength of our community especially in the US."

The annual Independence Day parade stretches from 38th to 25th Streets along Madison Avenue in Manhattan on the first Sunday of June.

Supporters of President-elect Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. also came in full force to celebrate their victory in the May 9 Philippine elections They said they look forward to the fulfillment of the incoming President’s campaign promises.

"Of course, economic recovery, because I know most Filipinos back home are suffering right now, so economic recovery is the most important thing to be taken care of," Catalina Suwerte, president of the United Federation of Fil-Am Educators, pointed out.

However, the parade's finale turned into a peaceful protest as dozens of anti-Marcos activists dressed in black burst into chants. Some protesters admitted that they are still reeling over the results of the elections.

"Up to now, there’s still doubt," Lora Nicolas Olaes of Young Fil-Ams for Liberty and Justice said. "There are a lot of questionable things about the results of that election, so we have the right to protest and question those results."

Protesters were urged to leave the Grandstand area after organizers claimed that Malaya Movement violated the 'no anti-government placards or negative chantings' signed by all parade attendees. Olaes argued that "protesting is a way to push back. Protesting is a way, so that we could put pressure on the government to do what is right."

Supporters of Marcos and Vice President-Elect Sara Duterte are urging the organizers to ban Malaya Movement protesters from next year's parade, but prominent leaders of the group told ABS-CBN News that legal actions will be taken if organizers attempt to violate their First Amendment right to free speech.