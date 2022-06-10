Watch more News on iWantTFC

Rob Bonta, the first Filipino American Attorney General of California, will be advancing to the November general election to retain his appointed position.

Voters in Tuesday's primary turned out for Bonta, with over 1,800,000 votes. Bonta will face Republican Nathan Hocman in November.

While his victory is a cause for celebration, the Attorney General says there's a lot of work to be done. "That’s what this is all about, being able to govern, being able to serve the people of California, being able to make their fights my fights, to be their champion. Whatever it may be, whether it’s housing affordability, or healthcare, or environmental justice, fighting for reproductive freedom making our community safer from gun violence, there’s so much work to do," he asserted.



Bonta has been serving as California's top law enforcement officer since his historic appointment by Governor Gavin Newsom in March of 2021. He said he is proud of the work he has done so far and is ready to tackle more issues Californians are facing.

"There is a lot more work to do. Unfortunately there are some challenges coming out of Washington DC, a tax on some of our fundamental values, fundamental rights. I would be honored to fight those battles over the next four years."

Bonta's wife, Mia, was also on the ballot. As an incumbent, the Democrat ran unopposed for re-election for California’s 18th district, a position which her husband previously held.

She said it is an honor that she and her husband can be a reflection of the diversity of California.

"Whether it’s the Bay Area, California, our nation, Philippines, our AAPI community, Latino community, black community, representation matters. It matters when you’re able to have a voice at the table that sounds like your own," the assemblymember added.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.