CEO na nagbunyag sa 'vaccine for sale' modus nagtaka kung bakit sya kinasuhan



MAYNILA — Palaisipan sa negosyanteng si Nina Ellaine Cabrera kung bakit kasama siya sa kinasuhan ng pulisya sa tinaguriang "vaccine slot for sale" modus gayong siya mismo ang nagbunyag nito sa kaniyang Twitter account noong nakaraang buwan.

Ayon kay Cabrera, CEO ng isang lokal na makeup brand, pinasalamatan pa nga siya ng isang LGU sa impormasyong ibinahagi niya ukol sa modus.

"Nobody (from police) ever reached out to me... Which is why I was really surprised when I saw the article... I was only in touch with San Juan LGU upon posting it on May 21 and that was it. They even thanked me for the information that I gave them," sabi ni Cabrera.

Miyerkoles nang isapubliko ng pulisya ang mga kinasuhan nila kaugnay ng modus matapos ang imbestigasyon ng Anti-Cyber Crime group.

Sabi ni Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, kasama si Cabrera sa 3 kinasuhan. Nag-alok umano si Cabrera ng 50 hanggang 100 vaccine slots sa Mandaluyong City.

Pero giit ni Cabrera, nagtatanong lang siya sa nagpakilalang seller at hindi siya ang nagbebenta.

"I'm completely baffled as to how they got to that conclusion when I posted it myself... Why would I expose myself?" sabi niya.

Sa ngayon ay hindi pa nakatatanggap si Cabrera ng kopya ng reklamo pero lalabanan daw niya ito.

"Right now we're still waiting for that letter from the prosecutor's office then we'll discuss after that... But definitely, we'll be fighting these alleged charges because they are false," aniya.

