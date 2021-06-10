Universities launch COVID-19 vaccination drives

Health workers administer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots to education frontliners during a symbolic vaccination ceremony for the Marikina Polytechnic College and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Several Philippine universities have launched their own vaccination drives in a bid to protect employees and students against COVID-19.

The De La Salle University (DLSU) is holding pre-registration for students who are willing to take part in its vaccination program, according to a Facebook post by the student government on Wednesday.

"De La Salle University is firming up the vaccination plans for our students in senior high school, undergraduate, graduate and College of Law," it said.

La Salle said it expects its procured vaccines to arrive by the third quarter of the year.

The Ateneo de Manila University also announced that it would have an immunization drive in a May 27 memorandum.

"Despite our intent to cover all members of the community in this program, the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines constrains the University to administer the vaccines to members of the community who are 18 years old and above," it said.

Ateneo also divided its community into 4 priority groups for vaccination, with employees in the top cluster.

The Commission on Higher Education earlier said many universities have been inquiring about procuring their own vaccines against COVID-19, which has infected over 1.2 million in the country.

Education officials believe COVID-19 vaccinations would advance chances to safely reopen schools.

The government is eyeing to inoculate 58 million of the population this year. As of Tuesday, 6.3 million doses have been administered.

RELATED VIDEO