Pope appoints Cardinal Tagle as member of Oriental Churches Congregation

MANILA—Pope Francis has appointed Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as Member of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, the Vatican Press Office announced Wednesday.

Tagle is also currently the Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

According to information from the Vatican website, the Congregation for the Oriental Churches has the mandate “to be in contact with the Oriental Catholic Churches for the sake of assisting their development, protecting their rights and also maintaining whole and entire in the one Catholic Church, alongside the liturgical, disciplinary and spiritual patrimony of the latin rite, the heritage of the various Oriental Christian traditions.”

It has exclusive authority over the following regions: Egypt and the Sinai peninsula, Eritrea and Northern Ethiopia, Southern Albania and Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Jordan and Turkey.

Reference:

https://www.vatican.va/content/romancuria/en/congregazioni/congregazione-per-le-chiese-orientali/profilo.html

In February, Tagle was also named by the Pope as a member of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See.