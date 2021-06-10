PH logs 7,485 add'l COVID-19 cases, highest in June

Manila residents belonging to categories A1, A2, A3, and A4 priority group get their vaccine jabs against COVID-19 inside the President Sergio Osmeña Highschool in Tondo, Manila on June 9, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines recorded 7,485 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest so far this month, pushing the country's cumulative total to over 1.293 million.

Of the country's 1,293,687 confirmed coronavirus cases, 56,921 or 4.4 percent are active, based on the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin.

The day's positivity rate is at 12.8 percent, based from the testing results of 51,688 individuals who were screened for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the day's fresh cases is the highest since May 28 when 8,748 cases were announced.

The virus claimed 122 more lives, pushing the country's death toll to 22,312.

The case fatality rate is at 1.72 percent.

According to the agency, 65 cases initially classified as recovered turned out as fatalities after their final validation.

Except for June 1, June 7, and June 8, the country had logged over 100 deaths since May 26.

There were also 4,504 new recoveries, pushing the total recuperations to 1,214,454 or 93.9 percent of the country's running tally.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time.

