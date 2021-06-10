LOOK: Philippine Army detonates 57 confiscated improvised bombs

MANILA - The Philippine military on Thursday detonated a total of 57 surrendered, confiscated, and recovered improvised explosive devices (IED) in Makilala, Cotabato, to safely dispose of those.
In a statement, the Philippine Army said the IEDs were from the 10th Infantry Division's operations last year up to this month.
The detonation, held at a quarry site in Makilala, came following the deaths of football player Kieth Absalon and his cousin, Nolven, in Masbate City last Sunday after being hit by a landmine blast.
The Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army, have taken responsibility for the tragedy, and said they would conduct an internal probe.
According the Commission on Human Rights, the use of anti-personnel landmines is against International Humanitarian Law (IHL).
LOOK: Fifty-seven improvised explosive devices up for detonation on board a military truck on the way to a quarry site in Makilala, Cotabato on Thursday. Photo from the 10th Infantry Division.
LOOK: The Philippine Army's 11th Forward Services Support Unit put the confiscated IEDs at a quarry site in Makilala, Cotabato, for detonation on Thursday. Photo from the Philippine Army 10th Infantry Division.
LOOK: The 57 illegal explosive devices up for detonation on Thursday. These were confiscated from operations from last year up to this month. Photo from the Philippine Army 10th Infantry Division.
Members of the 11th Forward Service Support Unit of the Philippine Army place the IEDs in a hole at the quarry site in North Cotabato. Photo from the Philippine Army 10th Infantry Division.
The 57 IEDs were safely detonated at the quarry site on Thursday. Dirt, rocks, debris, and shrapnel can be seen some 100 feet from the ground, based on this handout photo provided by the Philippine Army 10th Infantry Division.
The 57 IEDs were safely detonated at the quarry site on Thursday. Dirt, rocks, debris, and shrapnel can be seen some 100 feet from the ground, based on this handout photo provided by the Philippine Army 10th Infantry Division.
