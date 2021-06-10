LOOK: Philippine Army detonates 57 confiscated improvised bombs

MANILA - The Philippine military on Thursday detonated a total of 57 surrendered, confiscated, and recovered improvised explosive devices (IED) in Makilala, Cotabato, to safely dispose of those.

In a statement, the Philippine Army said the IEDs were from the 10th Infantry Division's operations last year up to this month.

The detonation, held at a quarry site in Makilala, came following the deaths of football player Kieth Absalon and his cousin, Nolven, in Masbate City last Sunday after being hit by a landmine blast.

The Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army, have taken responsibility for the tragedy, and said they would conduct an internal probe.

According the Commission on Human Rights, the use of anti-personnel landmines is against International Humanitarian Law (IHL).