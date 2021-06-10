NBI files murder raps vs cops tagged in Calbayog mayor's slay

MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday filed murder and frustrated murder complaints before the Department of Justice against 7 policemen and two others tagged in the killing of Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino last March.

The NBI based their conclusion on 53 statements, CCTV footage, and cellphones they obtained during the course of the investigation.

Respondents in the case are the following:

Police Lt. Col. Harry Sucayre

Police Maj. Shyrile Tan

Police Capt. Dino Goles

Police Lt. Julio Armeza Jr.

Police Senior Sgt. Neil Cebu

Police Senior Sgt. Edsel Omega

Patrolman Nino Salem

Julius Garcia

Randy Merelos

The mayor was shot at least 21 times in Barangay Lonoy, Calbayog City on March 8 in what witnesses described as an ambush. Police had initially described the incident as a shootout.

According to Aquino's son Mark, he believes politics was the motive behind his dad's killing. He asked the PNP to be fair and let its erring officials face trial.

"Panawagan ko sa PNP sana maging patas kayo. Sana kung may pulis na lumalabag sa batas, huwag na nating pagtakpan... Ang ikinatatakot ko po ang seguridad ng pamilya ko kasama na ako," said Mark, who tagged along the NBI in filing the complaint.

(I call on the PNP to be fair. If there are officers who violated the law, let us not protect them... I am concerned about the safety of my family and myself.)

The threat against the Aquino family continues, he said. Mark previously said he received death threats following his father's killing.

Aside from the mayor, his driver, security aide, and a civilian were also killed in the ambush.

— Reports from Niko Baua and Jerome Lantin, ABS-CBN News