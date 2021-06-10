Foreigners with dismissed criminal charges can be deported: Immigration

MANILA - Foreigners acquitted of criminal charges can still be deported, the Bureau of Immigration said Thursday.

The bureau made the clarification following the decision to deport a Swiss-Italian national for being an "undesirable alien" even after his acquittal of court charges.

In an order released by Immigration’s Board of Commissioners last May 28, they ordered the immediate deportation of one Alfred Josef Honegger for allegedly interfering with the management and operations of a restaurant in Cordova Cebu.

Immigration saw that Honegger’s acts deprived Filipinos of work and business opportunities.

Honegger first appealed to have his deportation case dismissed because the Cebu provincial prosecutor’s office dismissed his criminal case.

But according to the BI, criminal cases and deportation proceedings differ because deportation is administrative in character and is not necessarily in line with the rules of court.

“The acquittal of an accused in a criminal case does not bar the deportation of an alien, who has been established by competent evidence to have committed acts contrary to morals, good customs, public order, or public policy. Conviction of a crime is not necessary to warrant deportation,” Immigration said in a statement.

Immigration saw pieces of evidence that show that Honegger is an undesirable alien that interfered with business opportunities for Filipinos, and that it was a threat to public interest.

The BI has since ordered placing Honegger on their blacklist.

— Report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News