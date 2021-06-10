Eleazar tells cops to review raps filed vs woman who revealed 'vaccine for sale' scheme

Photo from Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera's Instagram page

MANILA - Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Thursday night told his office's investigation and cybercrime groups to review the cases filed against a woman crying foul over her inclusion in a vaccine for sale scheme.

In a statement, Eleazar tasked the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to "check lapses" in the cases filed against Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera, CEO of makeup brand Colourette Cosmetics.

Cabrera earlier in the day said she was among the first people who exposed the scheme, and was "shocked" and confused that she was included in the case.

Citing reports by the ACG, Eleazar said she was tagged after investigation showed that she offered 50 to 100 vaccination slots in Mandaluyong City.

This supposedly showed intent to sell and alleged involvement in the illegal activity.

The police chief, meanwhile, said in the statement that he already read Cabrera's statement. He also assured her he would observe the developments, and make the necessary corrections.

"It is in this regard that I ordered both the Directors of the CIDG and the ACG to review the cases that were filed against her before the Mandaluyong Prosecutor’s Office in order to check if there were lapses in the conduct of investigation and in the preparation of the cases," the statement read.

"I will personally monitor the progress of my order—and to correct if there are things that need correcting in the interest of truth and justice regarding this ‘vaccine/vaccine slot for sale’ controversy," he added.

Cabrera and 2 others were charged with estafa, violation of the Anti-Red Tape Law of 2007, and of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, according to a press release by the PNP.

Asked earlier if her camp will file counter charges against the PNP, Cabrera said: "This is actually an option that we are considering right now."