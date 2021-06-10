Eleazar to receive first shot in PNP's COVID-19 vaccination

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar speaks to the members of the press during the launch of body-worn cameras for police personnel held inside the Camp Crame in Quezon City on June 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Thursday he would be the first to receive the COVID-19 shot once the police force starts inoculating its personnel.

"Hindi kami mamimili kung anong brand ng COVID-19 vaccine ang ituturok sa amin (We will not choose what brand of COVID-19 vaccine will be injected to us)," he said in a statement.

"We subscribe to the findings of health experts that all vaccine brands are safe and effective kaya (that's why) we will take advantage of this free vaccination regardless of the brand,” he added.

The 220,000-strong police organization has yet to start vaccination against the respiratory illness. Police personnel fall under the A4 priority category whose vaccination started this week.

Eleazar said 92.23 percent of PNP personnel were willing to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Only 51 percent said they wanted to be vaccinated following a survey in February.

Being in the frontlines against the COVID-19 fight, the police force, he said, had always been ready to start the inoculation.

"Hinihintay pa namin yung vaccine allocation namin (We are still waiting for our allocation) but I have already instructed all PNP personnel to take advantage of the COVID vaccines that would be offered to them by their respective LGUs (local government units). This arrangement was already approved by our DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año,” he said.

To date, more than 16,000 policemen have been vaccinated, of whom over 11,000 have already received their second dose.

Since the pandemic began, the coronavirus has infected more than 25,000 members of PNP. Seventy of them died from the disease.

