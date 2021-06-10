LOOK: Antique officially opens first bio-molecular lab

Antique's first bio-molecular lab is now in operation after receiving its license to operate from the Department of Health. Photo courtesy of the Province of Antique

MANILA - The province of Antique announced that its first bio-molecular laboratory at the Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital (ASMGH) officially started operations on Thursday.

Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao credited the efforts of Congresswoman Loren Legarda for helping fast track the accreditation of the laboratory with the Department of Health.

“Without the coordination and the intervention of Cong. Loren Legarda, our license to operate that our PCR lab is supposed to have, hindi ito darating. Baka next year pa," said Cadiao.

On Tuesday, Legarda shared on her Facebook page that the molecular laboratory finally received its license to operate.

"Our very own PCR Lab will now be fully operational, ready to serve the needs of our kasimanwa," she wrote.

With the lab now in operation, samples for COVID-19 testing need not be forwarded to Iloilo, and the results can be released in just hours.

Dr. Helen Tobias, Assistant Regional Director of the Department of Health in Region 6, said that their office can supply the Antique Bio-Molecular Laboratory additional testing kits as long as they have supplies.