MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Friday said it was safe to visit scenic Albay province and Taal town in Batangas during the June 10 to 12 long weekend, despite the unrest of both Taal and Mayon volcanoes.

Phivolcs officer-in-charge Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said the public should wear face masks if they decide to go to Taal due to the presence of vog or volcanic smog.

Vog has reportedly reached the towns of Laurel, Talisay and Agoncillo in Batangas.

"Safe naman as long as we protect ourselves when wearing face masks, siguro sanay naman na tayo because of the pandemic. So magsuot tayo ng face masks para makaiwas tayo sa vog," Bacolcol said in a public briefing.

(We are used to wearing face masks because of the pandemic. So let us wear face masks to protect ourselves from vog.)

People visiting Albay, on the other hand, must avoid the 6 kilometer permanent danger zone around Mayon, Bacolcol said.

"Puwede naman sila pumunta ng Albay, wala namang problema doon as long as hindi sila papasok sa permanent danger zones," he said.

The Phivolcs chief reminded the public that permanent danger zones could be expanded if the alert status of Mayon went up.

Mayon is currently under Alert Level 3, which means "increased tendency towards hazardous eruption."

Taal Volcano meanwhile remains under Alert Level 1 due to "low-level unrest."

