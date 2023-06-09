Philippine Coast Guard handout

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday said it was coordinating with the Chinese embassy over the suspected rocket debris with Chinese markings found in Bataan.

The debris was found on Monday along the shoreline of Sitio Samuyao in Morong town. It closely resembled the top section of the Tianzhou, a Chinese automated cargo spacecraft, the PCG earlier said.

"Kung makikita niyo doon sa larawan, may marking siya na Chinese characters," said PCG Spokesperson Armand Balilo in a televised briefing.

(Photos show it has Chinese characters written all over it.)

"Mayroon na tayong coordination sa Chinese Embassy. Pinagbigay alam na natin 'yan sa kanilang embahada at mayroon na rin tayong close coordination sa National Space Administration ng Pilipinas," Balilo added.

(We are already coordinating with the Chinese Embassy. We also informed them about it. We are likewise coordinating with the National Space Administration of the Philippines.)

Late last year, Manila filed a diplomatic protest after a Chinese coastguard vessel "forcefully" took control of debris from a Chinese rocket retrieved by a Philippine navy vessel off Pag-asa (Thitu) Island in November.

China denied using force and its embassy in Manila said the debris was handed over after "friendly consultation".