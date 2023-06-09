Sen. Jinggoy Estrada. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB



MANILA — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada has filed a bill seeking to institutionalize the free screening of "classic movies" during September of every year, to be called "Buwan ng Pelikulang Pilipino."

Under Senate Bill No. 2250, the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) will organize a film festival, to be called "Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino," for a one-week exclusive screening in all regular cinemas nationwide and in streaming websites or platforms under the supervision of the FDCP.



“During this special period of celebration... we aim to promote and revive the local film industry, encourage its growth and expansion as one of the dynamic segments of the creative economy, and further elevate the standards and quality of Filipino films at par with the world’s best,” Estrada said.

Under the proposed law, there will also be free screenings of classic Filipino films, and internationally acclaimed short or feature-length movies in theatrical and other similar venues operated by the government, including the FDCP, Cultural Center of the Philippines, and National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

The measure also requires the FDCP to hold learning opportunities in directing, scriptwriting, editing, musical scoring, among others.



Estrada is a former actor and film producer.

