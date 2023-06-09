PAGASA photo



MANILA — Expect rains over parts of Luzon over the weekend, as Typhoon Chedeng enhances the southwest monsoon or habagat, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

According to PAGASA's 5 p.m. bulletin, Chedeng-enhanced habagat is forecast to bring occasional rains over portions of southwestern Luzon in the next 3 days.

On Saturday, PAGASA said the habagat may unleash 50-100 millimeters of rain in Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, and Caluya town, the northwestern part of Antique.

By Sunday, torrential rains could drench Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, as well as Antique, it added.

"Flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," PAGASA warned.

Located 885 kilometers east of northern Luzon as of 4 p.m., Chedeng was packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour and 160 kph gusts.

It is moving north-northwestward at 10 kph over the Philippine Sea.

Chedeng may leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.

