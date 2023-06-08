Satellite image of Typhoon Chedeng. PAGASA

MANILA - Typhoon Chedeng (international name: Guchol) intensified further but remained far from the country’s landmass, the state weather bureau said late Thursday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Chedeng was last located 915 kilometers east of central Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 160 kph.

The typhoon is following a west northwestward track at 10 kph, the weather agency said.

Over the weekend, the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Chedeng may bring occasional rains over Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands and Caluya, Antique on Saturday, and over Occidental Mindoro, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Antique on Sunday.

Localized thunderstorms and rainshowers will also prevail over the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas, and over the rest of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Metro Manila and parts of central Luzon by Saturday, according to weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

By Sunday, large parts of Luzon, including Ilocos region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Mimaropa and Bicol region may also experience rains.

Chedeng is expected to remain far from the Philippine landmass, turning generally northwestward by Friday, and northward or north northeastward by Saturday.

It is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Forecast track of Typhoon Chedeng. PAGASA.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.