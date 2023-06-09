'Chedeng' maintains strength; may come closer to PH land mass: PAGASA

MANILA -- Typhoon Chedeng maintained its strength while moving north northwestward over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

In its 11 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA said Chedeng was last seen 920 km east of northern Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near and gusts of up to 160 kph. It is moving at 10 kph.

State meteorologists said Chedeng is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall over the country in the next 3 to 5 days. It may, however, enhance the southwest monsoon, which may bring occasional rains over some portions of southwestern Luzon

Chedeng is expected to remain far from the Philippine landmass and is now approaching the period where it will be closest to the country. It is expected to move northwestward in the next 12 hours before turning generally north or north northeastward on Saturday, according to PAGASA.

On Sunday, Chedeng will speed up while moving northeastward towards the sea south of Japan. It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday.

Chedeng is also expected to reach its peak intensity of 140 km/h within the next 24 to 36 hours.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.