Chedeng maintains strength, likely reaching peak intensity: PAGASA

PAGASA image

MANILA - Typhoon Chedeng maintained its strength and is possibly reaching its peak intensity, the state weather bureau said Friday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Chedeng was last sighted 875 km east of Central Luzon or 910 km east of Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center with 160 kph gusts.



Strong to typhoon-force winds were extended around 520 km from the center of the typhoon, the weather agency said.

Chedeng is not expected to directly cause heavy rainfall in the Philippines in the next 3 to 5 days. But the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by the typhoon is projected to bring occasional rains over some portions of southwestern Luzon.

It may also cause gusty conditions over the following areas:

FRIDAY:

Visayas

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro

Northern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian, and Cuyo Islands

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Camiguin.

SATURDAY:

Visayas

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol Region

Camiguin

Dinagat Islands

SUNDAY:

Mimaropa

Western Visayas

Bicol Region

Calabarzon

Metro Manila

Ilocos Region

Northern Samar

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Aurora

Benguet

PAGASA, meanwhile, warned Chedeng may bring moderate to rough seas (2.0 to 3.5 m) over the seaboards of extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of mainland Northern Luzon.

The weather bureau said the typhoon is expected to remain far from Philippine landmass and it may exit the country's area of responsibility (PAR) on Monday morning.

