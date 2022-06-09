Senators laud Marcos Jr.'s 2 Cabinet picks

Retired UP Prof. Clarita Carlos meets with President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on June 8, 2022 in his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Philippines. Handout photo

MANILA — Some senators on Thursday took turns in expressing their support to President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s latest choice of Cabinet members.

Outgoing Senate President Vicente Sotto III in a text statement lauded the selection of retired University of the Philippines professor Clarita Carlos as National Security Adviser (NSA) and House Deputy Speaker Conrado Estrella III as the next Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) secretary.

“With her (Carlos) and Cong. Estrella for DAR I believe are excellent choices,” Sotto stated.

Carlos, a retired professor of political science in UP, according to the Institute for Autonomy and Governance website, is the Executive Director of Center for Political and Democratic Reform, Inc. (CPDRI).

She also served as consultant of the Senate and House of Representatives on various concerns, as well as the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process from 2008 to 2010.

Estrella, meantime, is ABONO party-list representative and currently sits as House deputy speaker.

Estrella's grandfather, former Gov. Conrado F. Estrella Sr., also served as agrarian reform chief from 1971 to 1986 under the dictatorship of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the incoming president's father.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri also approved of Carlos’ appointment.

“Prof Clarita Carlos is an exceptional choice for the position of NSA head, especially since she is an expert in geopolitics. And let us not question her gender for that male-dominated position as I’m sure she’s tough as nails," Zubiri in his statement sent to Senate reporters.

Returning Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero likewise see the two additional Marcos Cabinet members as “both qualified.”

“I know them both personally (Prof. Carlos was my Professor at UP and Cong. Estrella was a colleague in Congress). They are both qualified and up to the task! I wish them well and look forward to working with them,” Escudero said.

Senator-elect Loren Legarda on the other hand expressed her hopes for the transformation of agrarian reform communities under Estrella’s leadership, and a stronger program to combat climate crisis under Carlos.