MANILA — The owner of the SUV that rammed a mall security guard in Mandaluyong has yet to approach or send "feelers" to the authorities 4 days after the incident, police said on Thursday.

"Regarding po sa owner na ating sinampahan ng kaso, up to now wala pa pong nagpaparamdam o wala pong mga 'feelers' na lumalapit sa atin kung anong katayuan naman po ng suspect," said Mandaluyong Police chief Col. Gauvin Unos.

(Regarding the SUV owner whom we've filed a case against, they have yet to reach out and there are still no "feelers" approaching us.)

Police have filed cases of frustrated murder and abandonment of one’s victim against the owner of the SUV.



The security guard who was hit by the vehicle while managing traffic at the mall last Sunday has been transferred to a regular room from the intensive care unit.

The victim is recovering but still has difficulty breathing and walking, Unos told reporters in an interview.

Should the SUV owner and the guard reach a settlement, the court would decide the next step, said the Mandaluyong police chief.

"That will be up to the court to determine kung anong magiging sistema ng kanilang pag-areglo. Definitely sa criminal aspect, hindi po pwede maareglo iyan, sa civil lang ang pwedeng ma-areglo iyan. And that will be determined by the court," Unos said.

(That will be up to the court to determine how they will resolve the case. Definitely, in the criminal aspect it can't be resolved, only the civil case.)



