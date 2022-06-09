NDRRMC holds nationwide online earthquake drill

QUEZON CITY — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), through the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD), held the Second Quarter Online Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) on Thursday.

Office of the Civil Defense Executive Director Usec. Ricardo Jalad said the agency continues to conduct earthquake drills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DUCK, COVER, and HOLD.



Lumahok sa Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill ang mga estudyante sa Aurora Quezon Elementary School sa San Andres, Malate, Maynila. | via @RayaCapulong pic.twitter.com/AszUVX9FQF — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 9, 2022

“By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail," said Renato Solidum Jr. officer-in-charge of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The ceremonial pressing of the alarm button at 9 a.m. was followed by the showing of videos of agencies and organizations sharing their “duck, cover and hold” response and other earthquake preparedness activities. People online also joined the virtual NSED.

According to the NDRRMC, the NSED, which was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube, had over 105,000 views and over 80,000 engagements.

The NSED is held quarterly to prepare the public for a possible strong earthquake.

In previous years, the NSED included face-to-face simulations of earthquake scenarios but the pandemic forced the OCD to hold it virtually. This is the 8th earthquake drill held online.

“Through the regular conduct of this earthquake drill, we hope that everyone develops the protective reflex of doing the duck-cover-hold response. Hindi matatawaran ang halaga ng aktibidad na ito para tayo ay maging alerto at handa sa oras ng lindol (This activity is very important for us to be alert and prepared in case of an earthquake),” Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said in a recorded message.

“For our part, we in the DILG, together with our public safety personnel and LGUs, make sure that disaster reduction and management is prioritized in planning, budget, and capacity building," he added.

“Ang lindol ay walang pinipiling panahon o oras. Kahit may pandemya, hindi tayo tumitigil sa paghahanda dahil nais nating iwasang mangyari ulit ang mga trahedya na hindi tayo handa," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also said.

(Earthquakes do not happen at a particular season or time. Even during a pandemic, we do not stop preparing because we don't want to be surprised by tragedies.)

The OCD and NDRRMC called on the public to continue participating in the NSED to strengthen their capacity to respond to earthquakes and other hazards.

The 3rd Quarter NSED will be held on September 8, 2022.

